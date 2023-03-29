Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,725,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.01. The company had a trading volume of 671,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,696. The firm has a market cap of $321.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

