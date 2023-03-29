Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.74. 562,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,826. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.