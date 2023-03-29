Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,069,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,251,000 after purchasing an additional 354,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

