Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 467 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 358,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,796. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $106.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

