Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 386 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.56. 106,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,659. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

