Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 481,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,173. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

