Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 2.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,068,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 349,534 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 432,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,141,000 after purchasing an additional 247,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,147,000.

OMFL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 858,722 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.96.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

