Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,238,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. 1,003,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

