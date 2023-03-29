Morgan Stanley Lowers Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $47.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,098,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,975. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.16, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,549,000 after buying an additional 330,779 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after buying an additional 871,861 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 3,944,846 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

