MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €280.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €280.00 ($301.08) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($256.99) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($261.29) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €197.00 ($211.83) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($256.99) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of ETR MTX traded down €1.70 ($1.83) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €227.00 ($244.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €228.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €200.40. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a one year high of €236.20 ($253.98). The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

