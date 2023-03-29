MVL Market Cap Reaches $91.15 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $91.15 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,702,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

