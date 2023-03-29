MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Maurice E. Moore Sells 9,004 Shares

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,073,366.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,860.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MYR Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MYRG traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average is $97.26. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

MYRG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading

