Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Update

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 577,700 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 923,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Up 6.7 %

NEPT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 12,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,225. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

