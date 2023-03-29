NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.49. 48,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 585,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRDS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.94 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,450 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 11,333 shares of company stock valued at $165,588 over the last 90 days. 49.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 43.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 924,147 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $5,821,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the third quarter valued at $3,055,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 26.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,620,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 340,715 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 949.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 238,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

