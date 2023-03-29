Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Volume Hits $19.17 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $207.79 million and $19.17 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,452.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00320507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00072634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00555109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00435539 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,712,273,008 coins and its circulating supply is 40,173,269,400 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.