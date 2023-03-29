Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 185.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

