Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.18% of Norfolk Southern worth $101,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,011,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.94. 647,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,545. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

