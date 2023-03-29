Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 241.7% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 40.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

JPC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 375,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,092. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

