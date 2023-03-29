NXM One Day Volume Hits $94,134.19 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. NXM has a total market cap of $371.86 million and $94,134.19 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for $56.39 or 0.00198344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017927 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,432.41 or 1.00000550 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 56.31009705 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $94,011.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.