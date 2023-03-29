ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 173,455 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 85,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

