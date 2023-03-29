ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Down 1.7%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.01. 11,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 368,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ODP Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

Insider Activity at ODP

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,647,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,179,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,600,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,692,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,189,000 after acquiring an additional 287,670 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,166,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

Further Reading

