Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Update

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 605,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 327,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Otonomo Technologies Price Performance

OTMO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 35,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. Otonomo Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

Get Otonomo Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTMO. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,757,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,192,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,975 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.