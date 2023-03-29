Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.84 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. Oxen has a market cap of $7.84 million and $224,118.47 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,415.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00321645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.00562139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00433948 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,478,300 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.