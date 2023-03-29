Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.27. 189,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,157. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

