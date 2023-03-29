Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Major Shareholder Buys $147,191.80 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 105,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 385,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $111.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on PRTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.
Featured Articles
