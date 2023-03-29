Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Major Shareholder James D. Dondero Acquires 234,863 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 234,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $352,294.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,134,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

PRTK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 385,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,087. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

