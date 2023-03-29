Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 740,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,737,013 shares.The stock last traded at $114.12 and had previously closed at $108.98.

The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

