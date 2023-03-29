PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,113,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,286,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

