Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 1,207,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,845,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

