Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.36.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $63.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.