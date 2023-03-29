Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VOO stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.32. 1,830,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

