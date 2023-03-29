Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,481 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,828,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. 267,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,129. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

