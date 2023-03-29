Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 310.8% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Petrus Resources Price Performance
Petrus Resources stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,556. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
About Petrus Resources
Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.
Read More
