PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PZC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,173. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

