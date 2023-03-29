Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

PPSI opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.