POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Short Interest Update

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the February 28th total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

POET Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

POET stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. 12,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,559. POET Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POET Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in POET Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in POET Technologies by 88.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in POET Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in POET Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in POET Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

