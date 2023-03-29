PotCoin Price Up 75.7% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 86.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $521,210.63 and approximately $102.89 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 75.7% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.45 or 0.00322635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00021076 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,220,853 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

