Powerledger Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Powerledger has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $87.31 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

