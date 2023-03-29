PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.81

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 66751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,241 shares of company stock valued at $472,603. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

