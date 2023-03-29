Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 6,200 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $182.04. The company had a trading volume of 60,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,931. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $213.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.89 and a 200-day moving average of $178.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

