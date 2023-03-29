Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,344,000 after buying an additional 218,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,962. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $186.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.73 and a 200 day moving average of $166.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

