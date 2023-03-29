Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,548,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

