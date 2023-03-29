Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 75,156 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,156 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 155,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,240,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,579. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.