Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$688.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.42 million. Progress Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.88-$0.92 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.25.
Progress Software Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. 370,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,386. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99.
Progress Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.
Further Reading
