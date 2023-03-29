ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading 0.1% Higher

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. 28,471 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

