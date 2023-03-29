Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) CFO Karina F. Padilla Sells 9,192 Shares

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $13,879.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,581 shares in the company, valued at $319,487.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Proterra Stock Performance

Shares of PTRA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 3,280,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. Proterra Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 76.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Proterra

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Proterra by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Proterra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Proterra by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Proterra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Proterra by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

