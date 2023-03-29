Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.06

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and traded as low as $55.73. Puma shares last traded at $55.73, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Puma Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51.

Puma Company Profile

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

