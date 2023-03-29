Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.06

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and traded as low as $55.73. Puma shares last traded at $55.73, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Puma Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51.
Puma Company Profile
Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puma (PMMAF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.