Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Issued By SVB Leerink

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SCPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $245.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.22. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 16.63.

Institutional Trading of scPharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

