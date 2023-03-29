Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Increased by KeyCorp

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Tower in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

AMT stock opened at $192.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.24. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

