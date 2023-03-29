Qtum Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00011245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $321.79 million and $42.89 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,776.72 or 0.06493734 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00061282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00040940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00021554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,593,054 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

